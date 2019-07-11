Trump Signs Executive Order to Address Flaws in Kidney Transplant Process, Says the Change Will Save Lives

President Donald Trump is hoping that his latest executive order will make the lives of Americans suffering from kidney disease a little bit easier.

According to the Kidney Fund, one in 10 Americans suffers from some form of kidney disease and it is the ninth leading cause of death for Americans. The current system of organ donations — which are necessary for some suffering with kidney disease — leaves many Americans dependent on dialysis treatments while waiting on a transplant.

Across America, 37 million patients suffer from chronic kidney disease and over 726,000 have end-stage renal disease.



"We are fighting by your side and we are determined to get you the best treatment anywhere in the world . . . we are with you every step of the way." pic.twitter.com/3dBZLeo8aO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 10, 2019

Trump, along with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, announced their executive efforts to increase the availability of organ transplants. Additionally, the executive order urges dialysis centers to provide in-home care, to ease the burden on those waiting for their own transplant.

The president noted that he understands that dialysis is a "full-time job." He hopes new process for organ donations and at-home treatments will simplify the lives of Americans suffering from kidney disease.