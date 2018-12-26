Trump Signs Bill Naming Post Office After Khizr Khan’s Son Humayun

President Donald Trump Signed A Bill Into Law Naming A Virginia Post Office After The Slain U.s. Army Captain Humayun Khan, Whose Family Sparred With Then-candidate Trump During The 2016 Presidential Election.

The White House on Friday announced President Trump signed H.R. 3184, designating the postage facility at 180 McCormick Road in Charlottesville, Virginia, as the Captain Humayun Khan Post Office, along with several other bills. The president alluded to signing the bill in a tweet, writing: “Some of the many Bills that I am signing in the Oval Office right now,” Trump tweeted Friday.

Some of the many Bills that I am signing in the Oval Office right now. Cancelled my trip on Air Force One to Florida while we wait to see if the Democrats will help us to protect America’s Southern Border! pic.twitter.com/ws6LYhKcKl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018