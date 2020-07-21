Trump Signals He May Send More ‘Federal Law Enforcement’ to Cities With Unrest

Amid criticism of tactics used by federal law enforcement officers to quell violence in Portland, Oregon, President Donald Trump is suggesting that he may send federal agents to several other cities that are seeing a surge in crime.

Speaking about the situation in several cities at the White House on Monday, Trump said that police officers in New York City are “restricted from doing anything” to curb the city’s surge in crime.

“I’m going to do something, that I can tell you,” Trump said, adding, “Because we’re not going to let New York, and Chicago, and Philadelphia, and Detroit, and Baltimore, and all of these … Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country.”

When asked specifically if Trump would send federal law enforcement to the cities, he said, “We’ll have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you.”

He praised the federal officers in Portland, who he said have “done a fantastic job.”

“They really have done a fantastic job in a very short period of time. No problem. They grab them, a lot of people in jail,” Trump said. – READ MORE

