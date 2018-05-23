Trump Shuts Down Reporter’s Question on Rosenstein: ‘I Have the President of South Korea Here’ (VIDEO)

A White House media appearance on Tuesday by President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in grew tense when one reporter brought up Trump’s ongoing feud with his administration’s Department of Justice.

Trump is asked whether he has confidence in Rod Rosenstein: “What is your next question, please … I have the president of South Korea here. He doesn’t want to hear these questions, if you don’t mind.” pic.twitter.com/aGD3wO1kIS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 22, 2018

The inquiry came less than two days after Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein agreed to task the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General with looking into “whether there was any impropriety or political motivation” behind reports that an FBI informant met with Trump campaign aides.

Rosenstein’s decision was itself a response to a tweet from the president just hours earlier in which he demanded an investigation. – READ MORE

