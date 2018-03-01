Trump Shuts Down California’s Plan for Border Wall Construction Until Entire Wall Is Approved

President Donald Trump hailed a federal judge’s ruling that building his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border could go forward in California as a “big victory,” but pledged none of the barriers will be built — even those portions the Golden State wants — until the whole project is approved.

California’s Democrat Attorney General Xavier Bacerra and other interest groups filed a suit seeking to block the Trump administration’s building of the wall based on environmental objections, Fox Newsreported.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel ruled on Tuesday that the federal government has the authority to override environmental laws in the interest of national security.

I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

Trump tweeted on Wednesday, “Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY!”

“I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved,” he wrote. – READ MORE

