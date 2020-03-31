Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested

President Trump and the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the United States has tested over 1 million people for the coronavirus, as the president unveiled a new rapid test kit for the contagion aimed at providing results within five minutes.

Speaking from the White House’s Rose Garden, Trump said that reaching 1 million tests is “a milestone in our war against the coronavirus.”

Trump’s announcement on the new rapid test kit from Abbott Laboratories comes just days after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given them emergency clearance to produce its cartridge-based test. The company says that its test delivers a negative result in 13 minutes when the virus is not detected.

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ revealing Abbott Labs new 5 minute COVID-19 test pic.twitter.com/3zZqtpLE6y — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 30, 2020

Also during the press conference, Trump also announced that Ford is repurposing an auto parts factory west of Detroit to start building simple ventilators to treat coronavirus patients.

The automaker says that starting the week of April 20, it expects to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days. The plant in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, would have the ability to build 30,000 per month after that. Ford also is working with GE Healthcare to double production of a more sophisticated ventilator at a factory in Madison, Wisconsin.

Trump reiterated the need to practice socially distancing on Monday as experts warned that the peak number deaths from the virus is likely to occur sometime next month.

"By very vigorously socially distancing, we can save more than one million American lives," he said. "The sacrifices we make will determine the fate of this virus and the fate of our victory."

