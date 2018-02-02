Trump Shows He’s King of the Ratings: SOTU Had Twice the Viewers as the Grammys

Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday night was another victory for his administration.

While the high ratings he received have many news correspondents perplexed that non-Republicans would take the time to watch him, ratings reports show that the State of the Union viewership was double that of the Grammys on Sunday night.

Deadline reports that the president’s speech received 45.6 million views, which does not include streaming.

In comparison, the Grammys on Sunday night only brought in 19.81 million viewers, the lowest numbers in a decade. – READ MORE

HuffPost tried with all its might to run an anti-Trump poll, but ended up belly-flopping spectacularly.

In a Twitter poll, the left-wing outlet asked users to rate President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, offering four differing options to choose from. Of course, only one choice was positive, the other three were not.

Trump's first State of the Union address was… — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 31, 2018

The one positive option, though, racked up 77% of all votes. – READ MORE

An “instant” poll of viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night found that 75% approved of the speech, while only 25% disapproved — a 50-point margin in the president’s favor.

Our instant @cbsnews @yougov poll finds strong approval among viewers of SOTU pic.twitter.com/HQv7saMjdQ — Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) January 31, 2018

CBS News remarked: “Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.”

The CBS News / YouGov poll may have been skewed somewhat by the fact that more Republicans watched the speech than Democrats. – READ MORE