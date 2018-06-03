Trump should submit Korea deal to Senate as treaty for ratification: House leader McCarthy

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Saturday that President Trump should submit any eventual deal with North Korea to the Senate for approval as a treaty, saying lawmakers should have a full say on the matter.

The California Republican said President Obama bungled the Iran nuclear deal negotiations by not treating them a treaty but instead as an executive agreement. That made it easy for Mr. Trump to revoke U.S. participation in the deal earlier this year.

Mr. McCarthy told MSNBC’s Hugh Hewitt the treaty route is a way of not only making the deal lasting, but also of countering those who argue Mr. Trump’s tear-up of the Iran deal makes other countries uncertain of negotiating with the U.S.

“The one thing I have found, if it’s going to be long-standing, I think treaties are longer standing and supportive from administration to administration,” Mr. McCarthy said.. – READ MORE

