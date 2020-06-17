Trump Should Leave the CHAZ Alone and Let It Destroy Itself

Unless the mayor of Seattle or the governor of Washington request federal help, President Trump should leave the CHAZ alone.

For those who don’t know, CHAZ stands for Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone; it’s a six-block confederacy, a government-free zone (that actually sounds pretty good!), an area of downtown Seattle occupied by the left-wing terrorists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. The police station within the CHAZ has been abandoned, border walls have been built, and vigilantes with high-capacity firearms are now the law.

There are about 500 residences within this CHAZ, 500 people who did not vote to be ruled by this CHAZ and its warlords, 500 properties whose values have plummeted… But these are people who almost certainly voted for the Democrats who are standing by and allowing this CHAZ to continue, so haha.

Block Party!

Summer of Love ❤️

CHAZ member . .

Had car windows smashed, phone and car keys stolen . . .

No Autonomous Security Warlords in Sight when you need them . .🤔😉pic.twitter.com/QQhjibmmkF — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) June 13, 2020

Apparently, there has been a name change. The CHAZ is now CHOP… Which probably stands for Communist Havoc On Parade…

Anyway, who cares? I live in Rural America, and as I’ve said before, out here in MAGA Land, the collapse of these Democrat-run cities plays out on my 60-inch plasma like a fascinating reality show called Toldjaso!

Unfortunately, one person who cares is President Trump, who on more than one occasion has announced his intent to liberate the CHAZ from its occupiers, which is a terrible idea – READ MORE

