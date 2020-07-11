TRUMP SHOCK VIDEO: ‘We are going to have a road to citizenship for DACA Illegals”

BREAKING: President Trump tells Telemundo he will sign an executive order on immigration that will include DACA in the coming weeks.

Trump: “One of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We are going to have a road to citizenship.”

