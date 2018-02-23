Trump Shares Heartwarming Photo of Billy Graham and the Caption Couldn’t Be Better

Following the renowned evangelist’s death at the age of 99, President Donald Trump shared a heartwarming photo of the Reverend Billy Graham, and in the caption, he recalled a comforting quote from the preacher.

Trump shared a black and white photo Wednesday night that was originally posted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. The picture shows the late reverend leading several black children by the hand in what appears to be a poverty-stricken area.

“When we all reach the end of our earthly journey, we will have just begun,” read the accompanying quote from Graham, indicating that he knew when he died, he was going to a better place.

Graham, who died early Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, will be buried on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte alongside his wife, Ruth, according to Newsmax. – READ MORE

