Trump Shakes ‘Every Single Hand’ of US Air Force Graduates While Praising Their ‘Noble Road of Service’

The president showered the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduating class with praise and encouragement as they are “ready to fly, fight, and win.”

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told U.S. Air Force Academy’s nearly 1,000 cadets, who are becoming second lieutenants, “You truly make America proud, you make us all proud.”

President Trump delivers remarks at the 2019 United States Air Force Academy Graduation: "To the thousands of moms and dads and grandparents and family members beaming with joy … thank you for raising rock, ripped American patriots" https://t.co/s5XgPCmrVq pic.twitter.com/9CFD5qbPOW — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 30, 2019

During the ceremony, Trump announced that he would shake “every single hand” of the nearly thousand of graduates as they walk across the stage.

"America commends the integrity, devotion, and commitment of the class of 2019," Trump said. "When you choose the Air Force, you chose the noble road of service, duty, and devotion."