Politics
Trump Sets New Date For ‘Fake News Awards,’ Cites Greater Than Anticipated Interest
Last week, President Donald Trump announced that he would be handing out awards to “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA” of the year. Initially, the “winners” would be revealed this coming Monday at 5 PM.
Well, Trump has now announced a schedule change. The awards ceremony will now be on Wednesday, January 17th.
The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018
As you can see in the tweet above, the president is citing interest that “is far greater than anyone could have anticipated” as a possible reason for the date change. (MEDIAITE)
