Trump Sets New Date For ‘Fake News Awards,’ Cites Greater Than Anticipated Interest

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that he would be handing out awards to “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA” of the year. Initially, the “winners” would be revealed this coming Monday at 5 PM.

Well, Trump has now announced a schedule change. The awards ceremony will now be on Wednesday, January 17th.

As you can see in the tweet above, the president is citing interest that “is far greater than anyone could have anticipated” as a possible reason for the date change. (MEDIAITE)

