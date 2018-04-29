Trump Sends Direct Message to MSM, Ditches Correspondents Dinner for Political Rally

For the second year in a row, President Donald Trump is ditching the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which has frequently included sitting presidents as guests of honor.

As in his first year in office, Trump plans to instead make an appearance at a campaign-style rally, this time in Michigan, according to The Hill.

Prior to his decision to skip last year’s event, the last time a president missed it was in 1981, as President Ronald Reagan was recovering from an assassination attempt.

Trump announced his decision in a February 2017 tweet, telling attendees to “wish everyone well and have a great evening!”

His decision to skip Saturday’s event surprised few D.C. pundits given last year’s precedent and his acrimonious relationship with multiple news media outlets. The president did, however, engage with journalists last month with an uncharacteristically self-deprecating speech at an annual affair hosted by the Gridiron Club. – READ MORE

