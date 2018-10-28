Trump Sends Congratulations to Former Democrat for #WalkAway Campaign

President Donald Trump Tweeted Congratulations To Brandon Straka, The Former Democrat Who Launched The #walkaway Campaign To Encourage Leftists Who Are Fed With Fake News And Mob Tactics To Leave The Party.

#Walkaway Walkaway from the Democrat Party movement marches today in D.C. Congratulations to Brandon Straka for starting something very special. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

“The Democratic Party has taken for granted that it owns racial, sexual, and religious minorities in America,” Straka said in a video he made to launch the campaign in May. “It has encouraged groupthink, hypocrisy, division, stereotyping, resentment, and the acceptance of victimhood mentality.” – READ MORE