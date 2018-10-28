    True Pundit

    Trump Sends Congratulations to Former Democrat for #WalkAway Campaign

    President Donald Trump Tweeted Congratulations To Brandon Straka, The Former Democrat Who Launched The #walkaway Campaign To Encourage Leftists Who Are Fed With Fake News And Mob Tactics To Leave The Party.

    “The Democratic Party has taken for granted that it owns racial, sexual, and religious minorities in America,” Straka said in a video he made to launch the campaign in May. “It has encouraged groupthink, hypocrisy, division, stereotyping, resentment, and the acceptance of victimhood mentality.” – READ MORE

