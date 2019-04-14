Trump: Send Apprehended Illegal Aliens To Sanctuary Cities, Especially California

President Donald Trump said on Saturday night that the United States has the legal right to have illegal aliens detained at the border transferred to sanctuary cities and that he wants them sent to California.

Trump’s most recent tweet came after White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Saturday night on Fox News:

They are telling us you cannot keep family units who come here illegally and unlawfully at the southern border. You can’t keep them at detention facilities. You can’t deport them. The only thing you can do is as an administration is release them into American communities…So, the president said listen, there are sanctuary cities out there where Democrats have said we welcome any and all whether they criminals, whether they are here illegally, seeking asylum, regardless. Anybody who disagrees with us is racist. So the president said fine, I’ve got a great idea. We’d love to work with you guys to figure out exactly the best way to transport these people were here illegally and unlawfully and into your communities and your districts and your states.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that the White House "have tried to pressure U.S. immigration authorities to release detainees onto the streets of "sanctuary cities.'"