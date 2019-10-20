Trump scraps plans to host 2020 G-7 summit at Doral resort amid Dem uproar

President Trump announced Saturday night that his administration will no longer consider his personal resort in Doral, Fla., to host the 2020 G-7 summit, and suggested he might consider Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland instead.

“Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” the president tweeted. “We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”

The announcement followed earlier tweets in which he said he thought he “was doing something very good for our Country” by hosting world leaders at his Florida resort next year.

“It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building,” he tweeted.

The president followed up by saying he had offered to host the summit at no profit to himself to avoid concerns about “emoluments violations.” He said if it were legally permissible, he’d offer to host the summit at no cost to the U.S.

Democratic lawmakers claimed Friday that past G-7 summits have cost “upwards of $40 million.”

"But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!" Trump wrote.