Trump: Schiff ‘Sweating Like A Dog’ Because He’s Losing Impeachment

President Donald Trump ridiculed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Thursday at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

Trump ridiculed Schiff as “sick,” “crazy,” and “shifty” during the rally.

“He’s a sick puppy, but you know what?” Trump asked. “Today I hit my highest poll numbers since I got elected.”

The president continued mocking Schiff, suggesting that he was having a hard time sleeping during the trial.

“He lies awake at night shifting and turning, shifty, shifting and turning in his bed, sweating like a dog,” Trump said.

Imitating Schiff’s voice, Trump continued mocking him, “‘How am I going to get him, he didn’t do anything wrong, how am I going to get him?’”

“What a sick guy he is,” Trump added.

The president spoke at the same time that Schiff was dramatically defending the Democrat case for impeaching Trump in the Senate impeachment trial. – READ MORE