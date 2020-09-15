Trump Says ‘You’re Going To See a Rigged Election’

President Donald Trump declared that the upcoming election will be rigged, a claim that he has made on a handful of occasions.

During a phone call to “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, Trump complained about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) — the president has feuded with the Democratic governor over COVID guidelines.

“He’ll cheat on the ballots. I have no doubt about it … you’re going to see a rigged election” — Trump on the governor of Nevada and the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/mZ5goEZ5cW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020

This week, Trump held his first indoor rally in months in Nevada, in defiance of the state’s health guidelines. Gov. Sisolak accused the president of “taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada.”

Trump told “Fox & Friends,” “The one thing we can’t beat if they cheat on the ballots. Now will cheat on the ballots. I have no doubt about it. This is the same man who is in charge of the ballots.” – READ MORE

