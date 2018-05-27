Trump says “young and beautiful lives” were destroyed by Russia probe: They came to DC with “stars in their eyes”

President Trump on Sunday accused the federal Russia investigation of ruining lives.

“Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation…They went back home in tatters!” Trump tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation…They went back home in tatters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

Trump’s Memorial Day weekend tweet did not name the people whose lives he thought were ruined by a federal probe into his campaign’s relationship with Russia. – READ MORE

