Trump says ‘we are in a culture war,’ Republicans need to ‘toughen up’

President Trump warned his fellow Republicans to “toughen up” and stand firm against left-wing causes or they may find themselves on the losing end this November.

In an interview with RealClear Politics published Wednesday, the president expounded upon some of the ideas he put forth in his polarizing Mount Rushmore speech on July 3. During that address, Trump rejected what he called “a new far-left fascism” and a “left-wing cultural revolution” that he said threatened American civilization.

“We are in a culture war,” Trump told RealClear Politics. “If the Republicans don’t toughen up and get smart and get strong and protect our heritage and protect our country, I think they’re going to have a very tough election.”

During his Mount Rushmore speech, Trump specifically called out protesters seeking to remove statues of American Founding Fathers George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who were slave owners. What had begun as a push to eradicate memorials of the Confederacy expanded to include the former presidents, as well as President Abraham Lincoln, who led the country during the Civil War and famously ended slavery with the Emancipation Proclamation.

He also pushed back against “cancel culture,” wherein people have been shaming others for past social media posts they disagree with, and in some cases threatening their livelihoods by trying to use the posts to get them fired from their jobs. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --