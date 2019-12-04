Trump Says WaPo Misquoted AG Barr in Article Claiming He Doubts Inspector General’s Findings

As the date for the release of the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign draws near, The Washington Post reported that Attorney General William Barr does not accept one of the findings in the report.

Speaking to reporters in London on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he thinks the article misrepresented Barr’s position on the report.

“I think he was quoted incorrectly. I do believe that because I’m hearing the report is very powerful.”

Trump noted that the contents of the report have not been released to the public, so “I think all we have to do is wait.”

“But I’m hearing that by reading lots of different things, not from inside information. It’s really from outside information. I think all we have to do is wait.” – READ MORE