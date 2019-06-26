Trump says US soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s protest during national anthem is wrong

President Trump on Monday said he does not think it is appropriate for U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe to protest during the national anthem.

Rapinoe, who had initially knelt during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” while she played in the National Women’s Soccer League, had vowed not to put her hand over her heart or sing the lyrics while the national anthem played. She has so far held true through the Women’s World Cup.

Trump made his comments on Rapinoe during an interview with The Hill. When he was asked about whether the co-captain’s decision to kneel is appropriate, Trump responded: “No. I don’t think so.”

The president, however, did offer praise for the soccer team after their win over Spain Monday in the first round of the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup.

"I love watching women's soccer," he told The Hill. "They're really talented."