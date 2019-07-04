Trump Says US Should Join “Great Currency Manipulation Game” By Devaluing Dollar

President Trump has never been a fan of the strong dollar. And after beating around the bush for months by demanding a 50 bp rate cut and more QE from the Fed, it seems the president is now explicitly calling on the US to artificially weaken the greenback by any means necessary.
In a tweet, Trump blasted China and Europe for playing a ‘big currency manipulation game’ and recommended that the US “MATCH” or risk being “the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games.”
Notably, the tweet calling for even more easing followed Trump's latest tweet celebrating new market highs.