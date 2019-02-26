Trump says US citizen who was held hostage in Yemen for 18 months has been freed

President Trump on Monday announced that an American oil worker who was held hostage for more than a year in Yemen has been freed.

“It is my honor today to announce that Danny Burch, a United States citizen who has been held hostage in Yemen for 18 months, has been recovered and reunited with his wife and children,” the president tweeted.

Trump expressed his appreciation for the “support” of the United Arab Emirates in securing Burch’s freedom but did not reveal other details of the recovery.

