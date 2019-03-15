Trump says ‘there should be no Mueller Report,’ calls probe ‘illegal’

President Trump declared Friday that “there should be no Mueller Report,” blasting the special counsel’s Russia investigation as “illegal” and “conflicted” following the release of new details about the early days of the probe.

“So, if there was knowingly & acknowledged to be ‘zero’ crime when the Special Counsel was appointed, and if the appointment was made based on the Fake Dossier (paid for by Crooked Hillary) and now disgraced Andrew McCabe (he & all stated no crime), then the Special Counsel should never have been appointed and there should be no Mueller Report,” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

“This was an illegal & conflicted investigation in search of a crime. Russian Collusion was nothing more than an excuse by the Democrats for losing an Election that they thought they were going to win,” he continued. “THIS SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN TO A PRESIDENT AGAIN!”

The president's tweets come as speculation mounts over when Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team will complete the investigation and submit a report to Attorney General William Barr.