Trump Says Supreme Court Will Be ‘Packed’ And ‘Revolving’ If Biden Wins

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Friday that the Supreme Court will be packed if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election.

“If Sleepy Joe Biden is actually elected President, the 4 Justices (plus1) that helped make such a ridiculous win possible would be relegated to sitting on not only a heavily PACKED COURT, but probably a REVOLVING COURT as well,” Trump tweeted.

“At least the many new Justices will be Radical Left!” Trump continued in his tweet.

Biden has declined to answer many questions about whether he would pack the court if he becomes president, but he remarked that he’s “not a fan of court packing” during an interview with Local 12’s Kyle Inskeep.

“It’s a lifetime appointment, I’m not going to attempt to change that at all,” Biden said while on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania, according to The New York Post.

“There is some literature among constitutional scholars about the possibility of going from one court to another court, not just always staying the whole time in the Supreme Court,” Biden also said, referring to the idea of a rotating court, according to The New York Post.

Trump said to reporters in September, alluding to the election, “I think this will end up in the Supreme Court,” according to The Guardian.

“And I think it’s very important that we have nine justices. I think having a 4-4 situation is not a good situation,” Trump continued, The Guardian reported.

The president nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at 87 years old on Sept. 18, according to a Supreme Court press release. The Senate officially confirmed Barrett’s nomination to the court on Monday night and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office that same day.

