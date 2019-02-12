Trump Says Screw Congress — ‘We’re building the Wall anyway’

President Trump on Monday said he would build his long-desired wall along the southern border regardless of whether Congress approves funding for it.

“Just so you know, we’re building the wall anyway,” Trump said at a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas, which sits directly across the Rio Grande from Mexico.

Trump spoke shortly after lawmakers said they had reached a funding deal in principle to avoid another government shutdown set to begin on Saturday. The deal includes some money for barriers along the border.

The president said he would not sign an agreement that cuts the number of detention beds used to house immigrants caught living illegally in the U.S.

“If we cut detention space, we are cutting loose dangerous criminals into our countries,” Trump said. “I will never sign a bill that forces the mass release of criminals into this country.”

Democrats appear to have dropped their demand to dramatically slash the number of beds, but the measure does not include Trump’s full request for 52,000 beds. READ MORE: