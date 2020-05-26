Trump says schools in US should be opened ‘ASAP’

President Trump urged the reopening of schools throughout the U.S. on Sunday, as most remain closed to limit the coronavirus spread and protect the health of students during the pandemic.

His tweet was an apparent reaction to similar comments from Fox News’ Steve Hilton on his program “The Next Revolution.” Trump tagged Hilton and Fox News in a tweet Sunday where he mentioned reopening schools “ASAP.”

“Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available. @SteveHiltonx @FoxNews,” Trump wrote

Hilton had demanded on his show the need to, “Get on with it and reopen schools now before you do even more needless damage.”

He said using masks to stop the virus’ spread seems appropriate, but added that measures like temperature checks seem to be “totally pointless.” He also called certain social distancing rules as “totally arbitrary.”

“Only one or two people allowed in an elevator at one time, good luck trying to reopen New York on that,” he said. – READ MORE

