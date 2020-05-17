Trump Says RNC Convention Will Be in Person, Predicts ‘We’ll Be in Good Shape’ by Then

President Donald Trump is confirming the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) plan to move forward with its in-person convention despite the coronavirus outbreak.

During a brief interview with the Washington Examiner before Thursday’s appearance at the Owens & Minor Distribution Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump was asked about the convention. He noted that the event will go on, as planned.

Despite the number of new coronavirus cases and death toll continuing to rise in the United States, Trump believes the country will be in “good shape” by time the conference is set to take place.

“We’re going to have a convention,” Trump said. “I’m a traditionalist. But we’ll have to see. You know, like everything else. But I think we’ll be in good shape by that time.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --