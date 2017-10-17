Trump says relationship with McConnell is ‘outstanding’

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at his side, President Trump said Monday their relationship is “closer than ever before” as they work on tax cuts and another attempt to replace Obamacare.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the rose garden after emerging from a lunch meeting with Mr. McConnell. “My relationship with this gentleman is outstanding.”

Mr. Trump has expressed frustration with the Kentucky Republican for failing to repeal Obamacare and to pass other parts of his agenda. Former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon has even gone to “war” against establishment Republicans such as Mr. McConnell, vowing to defeat them in 2018.

Mr. McConnell said "we have the same agenda."