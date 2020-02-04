Trump Says Pelosi’s ‘Worst Nightmare Has Happened’ With Senate Likely to Acquit Him

In a pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is “very nervous” amid the impeachment proceedings.

During the interview, Hannity asked Trump to respond to the names of prominent politicians with the first thoughts that came to his head.

When it came to Pelosi, Trump called her a “very confused, very nervous woman,” and suggested that she is fretting about the outcome of the impeachment effort.

“I think she’s a very confused, very nervous woman. I don’t think she wanted to do this. I think she really knew what was going to happen. And her worst nightmare has happened.”

"I don't think she's going to be there too long either. I think the radical left — and she's sort of radical left too, by the way — but I think the radical left is going to take over."