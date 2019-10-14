Trump says Obama ‘hiding’ from questions about Bidens and Ukraine: ‘I think he knows all about it’

Former President Barack Obama has been hiding from questions about former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and Hunter’s work for a gas company in Ukraine, President Trump insisted Saturday night.

“I think he knows all about it,” Trump said of Obama during an exclusive interview on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

Trump once against defended his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has served as the catalyst for an impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats, notably House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“If you take a look at it, Adam Schiff made up a phony, fraudulent statement,” Trump told host Jeanine Pirro, referring to Schiff’s self-described “parody” account of the phone call during a hearing last month. “My phone call was a perfect call — congenial, friendly, no pressure, no blackmail, as he said.”

What Schiff did was “horrible,” and he “made it up out of thin air,” the president continued. “Very strong action should be taken against this guy.” Trump also called “Shifty Schiff” a “failed screenwriter” for producing a “phony, fraudulent statement.” – READ MORE