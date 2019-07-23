Trump says Mueller shouldn’t testify, warns hearing will backfire

President Trump argued Monday that Robert Mueller should not be given the chance to testify before Congress later this week, warning that the former special counsel’s highly anticipated hearing appearance could be “bad for him” and for Democrats in the end.

“Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted. “Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”

….But the questions should be asked, why were all of Clinton’s people given immunity, and why were the text messages of Peter S and his lover, Lisa Page, deleted and destroyed right after they left Mueller, and after we requested them(this is Illegal)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Mueller is slated to appear before both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, for back-to-back public hearings. Later, lawmakers are expected to interview Mueller’s staff behind closed doors, but it is unclear whether Mueller himself will continue to answer questions in a private setting.

Mueller only spoke in public about his investigation once. In May, Mueller hosted a press conference (he did not take any reporter questions) outlining his findings, noting there "was not sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy" over whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. His language on the question of whether the president obstructed justice, though, left the issue open—a move that Democrats took as a signal to ramp up their investigations.