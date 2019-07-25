Trump says Mueller did ‘horrible’ job at hearings, but had ‘nothing to work with’

President Trump slammed former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimonies before two House committees on Wednesday afternoon, saying he “did a horrible job both today and with respect to the investigation,” but “in all fairness to him he had nothing to work with.”

Trump called to “investigate the investigators,” reiterating his sentiments that Mueller’s Russia investigation that spanned over two years was a “ridiculous hoax” and a “witch hunt that’s been going on for a long time.”

During his testimony, Mueller denied Trump’s assertions that the investigation was a “witch hunt” and insinuated that the Trump campaign welcomed Russian aid to help them win the 2016 election.

In a fiery news conference, where the president pointed to multiple news agencies in the press pool calling them “fake news,” he said Democrats will “never give up” trying to indict him for crimes related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Indeed, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who previously introduced articles of impeachment against Trump in the House of Representatives but to no avail, said Wednesday that he would continue to champion impeachment, saying, "We cannot allow the president to go unchecked."


