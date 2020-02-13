Trump Says Military May Consider Discipline for Ousted Aide Vindman

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the military may consider disciplining former National Security Council aide Alexander Vindman, who testified in Trump’s impeachment trial and was fired by the White House along with his twin brother.

Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel, provided some of the most damaging testimony during an investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

“We sent him on his way to a much different location and the military can handle him any way they want,” Trump said.

Asked if he was suggesting that Vindman face disciplinary action, Trump said that would be up to the military.

“If you look at what happened … they’re going to certainly, I would imagine, take a look at that,” Trump said.

Vindman, then the NSC’s top Ukraine expert, testified that Trump’s request for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Democratic political rival in the 2020 presidential election, and his son Hunter during a July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was improper. – READ MORE

