Trump says liberals confronting administration officials in public better ‘take it easy’

President Trump said liberals who increasingly are confronting administration officials in public “better just take it easy.”

In an interview Sunday with Fox News, Maria Bartiromo asked the president how he can help to reduce the hostile political rhetoric and confrontations in the U.S.

“Some of them do it for publicity, I hate to say it,” he said of the left.

“I hope the other side realizes that they’d better just take it easy. Because some of the language used, some of the words, even some the radical ideas, I really think they’re bad for the country. I think they’re actually very dangerous for the country.” – READ MORE

Share: