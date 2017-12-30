Trump says lengthy Mueller probe is ‘bad for the country’

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is “bad for the country,” and the only collusion with Russia during the presidential campaign was by Democrats, President Trump said in an interview published Friday.

“It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position,” Mr. Trumptold The New York Times of the Mueller probe. “So the sooner it’s worked out, the better it is for the country.”

The president said a Russia investigation led by House Republicans is getting closer to the heart of the real Russia story — that Moscow was working with Democrats during the 2016 campaign.

“I actually think it’s turning to the Democrats because there was collusion on behalf of the Democrats,” Mr. Trump said. “There was collusion with the Russians and the Democrats. A lot of collusion. Starting with the dossier. But going into so many other elements. And Podesta’s firm.” – READ MORE

