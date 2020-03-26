Trump Says ‘Lamestream Media’ Wants the Country to Stay Shut Down so He Loses Re-Election

President Donald Trump wants the restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to be lifted by Easter.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he claimed that the media is a “driving force” in the opposition to lifting the restrictions. He also suggested that the media wants the limits to stay in place to hurt his re-election chances.

“The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”

Trump’s tweets come as roughly 100 million Americans are under stay at home orders. State governments say the measures are aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to try to ensure that hospitals and healthcare workers are not overwhelmed by a surge of coronavirus patients. – read more

