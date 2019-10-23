Trump Says Kim Jong Un Ignored Obama’s Calls Due to ‘Lack of Respect’

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ignored then-President Barack Obama’s phone calls out of a “lack of respect.”

Trump said that during the transition, Obama warned him that North Korea’s nuclear program would be his biggest threat, adding that Obama said he didn’t know how to resolve the issue:

“‘He told me he doesn’t know how to solve it. I said, ‘Did you ever call him?’ ‘No.’ ‘Actually, he tried. Eleven times. But the man on the other side, the gentleman on the other side, did not take his call. Okay? Lack of respect. But he takes my call.”

Trump added that Kim Jong Un “likes me”:

“‘I like him, he likes me. We get along. I respect him, he respects me.” – READ MORE