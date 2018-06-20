Trump says Justice report shows Hillary Clinton ‘got away with’ it

President Trump said Tuesday a recent internal Justice Department report shows that Hillary Clinton “got away with” misconduct over her private email server.

“I was never a ‘deep state’ guy,” Mr. Trump told a gathering of small business owners in Washington. “Let me tell you, we got some bad people that are doing bad things. When you read that [inspector general’s] report about how she got away with what [Hillary] got away with, it’s a disgrace.”

He was referring to a report last week that criticized former FBI Director James Comey for violating department rules by announcing during the 2016 presidential campaign that Mrs. Clinton would not be charged in connection with her private server. He criticized her carelessness in handling sensitive material but said criminal charges were not warranted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1