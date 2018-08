Trump says Jeff Sessions is safe in attorney general job — for A Couple More Weeks

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions would stay in his post until at least the November midterm elections, according to a new report.

Trump’s comment on Sessions’ fate, made during an interview with reporters from Bloomberg on Thursday afternoon, underscores his frustration with Sessions.

This story is developing.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1