Trump says Iran planning ‘sneak attack’ on US troops, assets in Iraq

President Trump said Wednesday that Iran is planning a “sneak attack” on U.S. troops or “assets” in Iraq, warning the country will pay a “heavy price” if this happens.

The president made the abrupt announcement in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, coming amid lingering tensions between the two countries over past confrontations as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet came soon after he attended an intelligence briefing at noon at the White House.

Sources told Fox News that the U.S. believes Iranian-backed proxies were planning the sneak attack, and that Trump’s tweet was a warning to the Iranian leadership to tell their proxies to back down or face consequences

In late March, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Iran had refused American aid for addressing the coronavirus pandemic. – READ MORE

