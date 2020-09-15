Trump Says He’s Up For A Four-Hour Debate Moderated By Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has offered to moderate a four-hour debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

On Monday, Trump took up the offer.

It all started Sunday when MMA fighter Tim Kennedy wrote the idea on Twitter, tagging Rogan, Biden, and Trump.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump. It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?” he wrote. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --