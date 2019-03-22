Trump says he’s reversing North Korea sanctions imposed by his Treasury Department

President Trump said Friday he would reverse sanctions against North Korea that were recently announced by the Treasury Department, a surprise declaration that sparked confusion in Washington and raised fresh doubts about the White House’s policy process.

In a tweet, Trump wrote that “it was announced today by the U.S. Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions” would be imposed in addition to “already existing Sanctions on North Korea.”

“I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!” the president added.

In a brief statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attributed the decision to Trump’s relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“President Trump likes Chairman Kim and he doesn’t think these sanctions will be necessary,” she said. – READ MORE