True Pundit

Politics

Trump says he’s been ‘cooperative, disciplined’ in Mueller probe, contrasts approach to Clintons

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump on Thursday said he agrees with his legal team in cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, contrasting that approach with how the Clintons have dealt with investigations over the years.

“I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!),” the president tweeted Thursday.

During the 1990s, then-President Bill Clinton was investigated by independent counsel Kenneth Starr, which led to Clinton’s impeachment.

In a vote of confidence for his legal team, Trump added: “I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump says he’s been ‘cooperative, disciplined’ in Mueller probe, contrasts approach to Clintons
Trump says he’s been ‘cooperative, disciplined’ in Mueller probe, contrasts approach to Clintons

President Trump on Thursday said he agrees with his legal team in cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, contrasting that approach with how the Clintons have dealt with investigations over the years.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: