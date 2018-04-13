Trump says he’s been ‘cooperative, disciplined’ in Mueller probe, contrasts approach to Clintons

President Trump on Thursday said he agrees with his legal team in cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, contrasting that approach with how the Clintons have dealt with investigations over the years.

“I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!),” the president tweeted Thursday.

I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

During the 1990s, then-President Bill Clinton was investigated by independent counsel Kenneth Starr, which led to Clinton’s impeachment.

In a vote of confidence for his legal team, Trump added: “I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process.” – READ MORE

