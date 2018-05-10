Trump says he’ll rebuild border wall in California despite Gov. Brown

President Trump said Wednesday he will push ahead with upgrading sections of the border wall in California, apparently reversing his early vow not to do any more wall construction in the state until Congress approved his full border barrier.

Mr. Trump, who has feuded with Gov. Jerry Brown over California’s sanctuary policies and resistance to the administration’s stepped-up enforcement, said he would overlook those differences and allow wall upgrades to about 28 miles of the border in the San Diego sector.

“San Diego has asked us to go forward with their section of the wall in California. And rather than not doing that and letting them lobby for us with Governor Brown, we decided to do it,” the president said at a meeting with his Cabinet. “We’ll have a little bit less of a lobby, but we’ll have a lot of people happy in San Diego.”

His announcement came just as administration officials were giving an update on the president’s deployment of National Guard troops to the border.

Homeland Security and the guard said 757 troops are now deployed in helping the border mission, and over the first three and a half weeks they’ve assisted in 1,600 apprehensions of illegal immigrants, and were part of operations that forced 451 migrants to turn back from the border. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1