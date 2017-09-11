Trump says he’ll be visiting Florida to inspect Hurricane Irma damage ‘very soon’

FOLLOW US!



President Trump said Sunday he would be visiting Florida to inspect Hurricane Irma damage “very soon.”

“We’ll be going to Florida very soon,” Trump told reporters when he returned to the White House from Camp David, where he had received briefings on the hurricane over the weekend.

“The bad news is that this is some big monster, but I think we’re very well coordinated,” Trump added from the South Lawn, flanked by his wife Melania. – READ MORE