Trump Says He Will ‘Take Care of Our Warriors’ in Defense of Three Pardons (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is backing down from his defense of pardoning three military men.

The president pardoned 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Maj. Mathew Golsteyn who were accused or convicted of war crimes. He also ordered Special Warfare Operator First Class Eddie Gallagher’s rank to be restored.

Though Trump’s actions drew words of appreciation from those pardoned, it’s also stirred up controversy and sparked criticism, especially from 2020 Democratic primary contenders, as IJR previously reported.

“We’re going to take care of our warriors. And I will always stick up for our great fighters.” – President Trump in Sunrise, Florida pic.twitter.com/r9sIdfp5to — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) November 27, 2019

Since the pardons, Richard Spencer was pushed out of his position as the Navy secretary after Defense Secretary Mark Esper learned that Spencer tried to make a deal with the White House to allow Gallagher to keep his Trident pin and rank if the White House wouldn’t intervene in the case to remove Gallagher from the SEALs.

Esper said after Spencer was out of the position that the side deal was “contrary to what we had agreed to and contrary to Secretary Spencer’s public position.”

During Tuesday night's campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, Trump declared, "Just this week I stuck up for three great warriors against the deep state. You know what I'm talking about. And so many people said, 'Sir, I don't think you should do that.'"