Trump Says He Will Investigate Google Over Billionaire Peter Thiel’s China Spy Claim

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his administration will investigate Google’s relationship with China after billionaire Peter Thiel accused the search giant of committing treason.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that Thiel is a “great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look!”

Thiel, who donated over $1.25 million to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, said at a conference on Sunday that Google’s work with the Chinese government should be investigated by the CIA and the FBI. In a speech at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, the Palantir founder and Silicon Valley investor added that Google’s decision to partner with the Chinese military instead of the U.S. government seemed “treasonous.”

A Google spokesperson said: “As we have said before, we do not work with the Chinese military.”

Thiel also claimed Google's senior management has been infiltrated by the Chinese security services but provided no evidence to support this.